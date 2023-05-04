Two Flint men convicted of murder in 2011 death of Tamara Bates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men from Flint face life in prison after a Genesee County jury convicted them in the 2011 home invasion and murder of Tamara Bates.
The jury found Kendall Deshondre Thornton Terrill Dionte Chaney, both 32, guilty of felony murder, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and felony firearms charges for the crime on April 4, 2011.
Bates was 35 years old and studying to become a certified nursing assistant when Thornton and Chaney broke into her house on Ballenger Highway between Court Street and Corunna Road around 11:30 p.m.
Bates sustained a fatal gunshot wound during the incident.
The Flint Police Department investigated the case, but leads ran dry and detectives could not obtain enough evidence to make any arrests. The case stalled until 2016, when a Flint police cold case detective took a fresh look.
He requested new forensic testing of evidence and reinterviewed witnesses. Prosecutors say that evidence led investigators to Thornton and Chaney.
"The wheels of justice can sometimes turn slowly but we never give up on pursuing justice for victims, their families and our community," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
He remembered Bates as a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt who was cherished by many for her caring spirit and ability to make people laugh.
Bates worked at Helping Hands Nursing Service and Greenly Square Manor while she studied for her certified nursing assistant degree.
"It is for people like Tamara and her surviving family and friends and our community that we fight for justice every day," Leyton said.
Thornton and Chaney now face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole when they are sentenced at a later date.