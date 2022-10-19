Two men accused of killing women near Alpena

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men have been charged in the deaths of two women who disappeared from the Alpena area last year.
Investigators say 17-year-old Brynn Bills of Mio was found in one of the suspect's yards in Alpena Township last September. Abby Hill, 34, was found dead in a wooded area nearby.
Investigators say Hill knew what happened to Bills and was killed to keep her quiet. Authorities believe Hill picked up Bills during the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2021, when Bills was last seen alive.
Weeks later, police say Hill and the two suspects were dropped off in a remote area near Alpena. She allegedly was executed there to prevent her from revealing information to authorities about Bills' death.
The suspects, who are men ages 35 and 36 from the Alpena area, both are facing charges of first-degree murder and other crimes.
ABC12 News is not identifying the two suspects until they appear in court for arraignment on murder charges on Thursday.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is committed to helping the victims' families heal.
"All of us gathered here today -- some of us in person some of us virtually -- know that charging these two men is likely very little comfort to the families who have been waiting for over a year to find out what happened to Brynn and Abby," Nessel said. "But we hope that it helps let the process of closure and healing begin."
The two suspect will be arraigned Thursday afternoon. They already are in prison to serve two-year sentences for weapons offenses.