Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the west
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Two men accused of killing women near Alpena

  • Updated
  • 0

The Michigan Attorney General's Office has two men with the 2021 murders of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill in Alpena Township.

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men have been charged in the deaths of two women who disappeared from the Alpena area last year.

Investigators say 17-year-old Brynn Bills of Mio was found in one of the suspect's yards in Alpena Township last September. Abby Hill, 34, was found dead in a wooded area nearby.

Investigators say Hill knew what happened to Bills and was killed to keep her quiet. Authorities believe Hill picked up Bills during the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2021, when Bills was last seen alive.

Weeks later, police say Hill and the two suspects were dropped off in a remote area near Alpena. She allegedly was executed there to prevent her from revealing information to authorities about Bills' death.

The suspects, who are men ages 35 and 36 from the Alpena area, both are facing charges of first-degree murder and other crimes.

ABC12 News is not identifying the two suspects until they appear in court for arraignment on murder charges on Thursday.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is committed to helping the victims' families heal.

"All of us gathered here today -- some of us in person some of us virtually -- know that charging these two men is likely very little comfort to the families who have been waiting for over a year to find out what happened to Brynn and Abby," Nessel said. "But we hope that it helps let the process of closure and healing begin."

The two suspect will be arraigned Thursday afternoon. They already are in prison to serve two-year sentences for weapons offenses.

