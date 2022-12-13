Two men accused of sex trafficking young girl from Mid-Michigan

INKSTER, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are facing human trafficking charges six months after Michigan State Police say they rescued a Mid-Michigan girl during a traffic stop near Detroit.

The juvenile female had been reported missing to the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department in Isabella County and she was listed as endangered.

Michigan State Police found the girl in the back seat of a car occupied by two men when they conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Norfolk Street and Princess Avenue in Inkster around 10:30 p.m. May 20.

Police say the driver ran a stop sign, leading to the traffic stop.

While investigators spoke with her, the juvenile indicated that she was a victim of sex trafficking. Authorities brought her to the Michigan State Police Flint Post, where she was reunited with her family and received additional help.

Michigan State Police continued investigating the case all summer and fall before submitting reports to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The first suspect, 28-year-old Steffan Alexander Harris, was arraigned Monday on the following charges:

Human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity.

Transporting a person for prostitution.

Accepting earnings from prostitution.

Human trafficking enterprise causing injury.

Aggravated distributing or promoting child sexually abuse activity.

The second suspect, who was not identified, already is incarcerated in prison for an unrelated case. Michigan State Police say he will appear in a Wayne County courtroom Thursday for arraignment on the following charges:

Human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity.

Transporting a person for prostitution.

Accepting earnings from prostitution.

Human trafficking enterprise causing injury.

Aggravated distributing or promoting child sexually abuse activity.

Delivery or manufacturing a controlled substance less than 50 grams.

Identity theft.

Three counts of possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device.

Both suspects are charged as a habitual offenders, which could increase their sentences if they are convicted.