Two men arrested after child sex predator sting in Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were arrested in a sting operation targeting child sex predators in Huron County on Wednesday.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office says a coalition of law enforcement agencies, including Genesee County's GHOST team, conducted the sting at an undisclosed location in Caseville Township.

Both 66-year-old Dennis Bales of Port Huron and 70-year-old Dale Ignash of Filion were arraigned on three counts apiece of child sex crimes and using a computer to commit a crime.

A 68-year-old man from Lexington, who accompanied Bales to a prearranged meeting for a sexual encounter, was released at the scene. However, police say he may face criminal charges at a later date.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said undercover police officers posed as underaged teens on internet sites, where predators regularly seek sexual encounters with children. They communicated with the suspects and set up meetings at the Caseville Township location.

Hanson said young sheriff deputies posed as decoys at the prearranged meeting place "to satisfy suspicions and curiosities of the suspects." He said both men admitted to seeking sexual encounters with underage boys.

Police seized vehicles, cash, cell phones and other evidence from both suspects to begin legal forfeiture proceedings.

Bales remained in custody at the Huron County Jail after arraignment on a $200,000 cash bond. Hanson said Bales has previous sex crime convictions on his record and is listed on Michigan's Sex Offender Registry.

Ignash was released from custody after arraignment in Huron County District Court on $10,000 bond.

Wednesday's sting operation was the second in Huron County this summer. A similar bust on July 12 resulted in three arrests.