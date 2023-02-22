Two men charged with separate shootings in Vienna Township

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
28 knots from the northeast with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 7 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the east
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 9 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around
10 PM EST Wednesday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the
maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday with the
largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue
into the evening. Significant icing is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...MIXED PRECIPITATION INTENSITY INCREASES DURING THE EVENING
TRAVEL PEAK...

WEATHER...

* A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain increases intensity
during late afternoon through evening. Temperatures remain at
or below freezing.

* From 4 PM to 8 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch occurs mainly toward the I-69 corridor.
Additional icing around a tenth inch is possible to the south
toward the northern and western Detroit suburbs.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds occasionally gust up to 30 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Objects and elevated surfaces will be most prone to snow
accumulation and icing followed by untreated roadways and
walking surfaces.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Two men charged with separate shootings in Vienna Township

  • Updated
  • 0
Two men charged with separate shootings in Vienna Township

Joshua Ozanich and Jarius Vancheck are charged in separate shootings four days apart on Neff Road in Vienna Township.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are facing charges related to a pair of shooting incidents located a half mile apart on Neff Road in Vienna Township earlier this month.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the shootings were not related.

Police say 35-year-old Joshua Ozanich is accused of shooting his 34-year-old roommate after a dispute over personal property on Feb. 12, which was Super Bowl Sunday.

Capt. Jason Murphy of the sheriff's office said Ozanich fired two gunshots and one hit his roommate's chest.

"After doing an investigation, it was determined that it went through his hand through and through and lodged in his chest," Murphy said.

The victim survived his injuries.

Four days later and a half-mile down the road, Swanson said 21-year-old Jarius Vancheck was cleaning a recently purchased firearm at an apartment in the 13000 block of Neff Road when the gun went off.

The bullet hit Vancheck's roommate in the chest. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment and survived his injuries.

Ozanich was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing injury and two counts of felony firearms.

Vancheck is facing one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you