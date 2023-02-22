Two men charged with separate shootings in Vienna Township

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are facing charges related to a pair of shooting incidents located a half mile apart on Neff Road in Vienna Township earlier this month.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the shootings were not related.
Police say 35-year-old Joshua Ozanich is accused of shooting his 34-year-old roommate after a dispute over personal property on Feb. 12, which was Super Bowl Sunday.
Capt. Jason Murphy of the sheriff's office said Ozanich fired two gunshots and one hit his roommate's chest.
"After doing an investigation, it was determined that it went through his hand through and through and lodged in his chest," Murphy said.
The victim survived his injuries.
Four days later and a half-mile down the road, Swanson said 21-year-old Jarius Vancheck was cleaning a recently purchased firearm at an apartment in the 13000 block of Neff Road when the gun went off.
The bullet hit Vancheck's roommate in the chest. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment and survived his injuries.
Ozanich was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing injury and two counts of felony firearms.
Vancheck is facing one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.