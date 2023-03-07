Two men involved in police chase crash, run off, try to break in homes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police say two men involved in a police chase through Bay County crashed in the Saginaw area, fled the scene on foot and tried to break into several homes.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office started the pursuit of a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck for an undisclosed reason and deputies let the suspect vehicle go when they crossed into Saginaw County.
Minutes later, Michigan State Police responded to a crash in the 3200 block of Bay Road around 12:20 a.m. involving the same pickup truck. Police say the driver crashed into a utility pole and knocked out power in the area.
Michigan State Police believe the 21-year-old male driver from Bay City and 27-year-old male passenger from Standish ran away from the crash scene on foot into a nearby neighborhood.
Several residents in the neighborhood called 911 after the men allegedly tried to hide from police by illegally entering homes. However, Michigan State Police troopers found and arrested both men.
Police took both men, who weren't identified because they hadn't been arraigned, to the Saginaw County Jail to await several felony charges related to the crash and attempted break-ins in Saginaw Township.
Additional charges were pending in Bay County related to the original police pursuit.