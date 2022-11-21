 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw

  • 0
Saginaw Police Department

Saginaw Police Department

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon.

Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. 

An ambulance rushed both men to an area hospital, where the 20-year-old underwent surgery and the 22-year-old received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old's condition was not known Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

