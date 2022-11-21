Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon.
Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them.
An ambulance rushed both men to an area hospital, where the 20-year-old underwent surgery and the 22-year-old received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old's condition was not known Monday.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.