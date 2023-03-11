Two Michigan State Police Troopers recovering after being shot

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Michigan State Police officers are recovering after they were shot on Detroit's west side.
They were attempting to serve a warrant when the suspect allegedly opened fire, shooting a trooper and a sergeant.
According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers fired back at the suspect early on in the situation, and he was injured.
Both officers are members of the emergency response team.
Police say the suspect barricaded himself for about two hours after the shooting and was brought into custody without further incident.
The two people who were in the home with him are unhurt and are both in custody.
The injured officers are expected to survive. One of them was hit by gunfire three times, and the other was hit once.
Right now, their names aren't being released.