Two people injured in shooting and assault in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are recovering after a violent encounter in Saginaw early Saturday.
Michigan State Police say troopers were monitoring crowds at bars in the area of Hamilton and Hancock streets around 2:45 a.m., when they heard gunshots ring out.
While investigating, police found two victims inside a vehicle. A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man had been assaulted.
Both victims went to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Their conditions were not available on Monday morning.
Investigators have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive for the incident. Michigan State Police will continue investigating who injured the men.