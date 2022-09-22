Two students injured in stabbing at Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two students were injured in a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Thursday morning.
The Bridgeport Township Police Department says an 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old males were having an altercation inside the school around 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
At some point during the fight, investigators say the 18-year-old stabbed one of the 17-year-olds and caused two lacerations on the other. Both of the 17-year-old victims were taken to Covenant HealthCare with undisclosed injuries.
Police arrested the 18-year-old suspect at the school. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later transferred to the Saginaw County Jail.
Investigators have not identified any of the students involved in the stabbing or released any information about the altercation that led to the incident.
The school was placed on lockdown immediately after the incident and students later were sent home for the day. Buses transported students home or their parents were allowed to pick them up.
Parents, grandparents and relatives all rushed to the school when word got out about the incident.
"I didn't even know anything about it. I was just in the house and then my granddaughter said something about it and I said what, so we jumped up and ran over here and get to all of this," said Annie Greer, who is a grandparent of one of the victims.
