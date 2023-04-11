 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two suspects of murdering a Kansas couple, arrested in Saginaw, are back in Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0

Police say they attempted to sell a car to a Saginaw man, collect the money, and then tried to drive off with the car.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The two people arrested in Saginaw in connection with the murder of an elderly couple are back in Kansas.

Steven Pierce and Kallie Peters were arrested in Saginaw in March.

Police say they attempted to sell a car to a Saginaw man, collect the money, and then tried to drive off with the car.

Kansas murder suspects in Saginaw have waived extradition hearing

Police say the car actually belonged to Roland and Valerie Krissman, who were found murdered in their Junction City, Kansas home that same week.

Saginaw man details how he helped nab Kansas murder suspects

Kansas authorities picked up Pierce and Peters from the Saginaw County Jail. They have been arraigned on several charges, including murder, in Kansas.

Murder suspects wanted in Kansas caught in Saginaw

Pierce and Peters lived for a time in Ogemaw County.

Recommended for you