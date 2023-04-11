Two suspects of murdering a Kansas couple, arrested in Saginaw, are back in Kansas

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The two people arrested in Saginaw in connection with the murder of an elderly couple are back in Kansas.
Steven Pierce and Kallie Peters were arrested in Saginaw in March.
Police say they attempted to sell a car to a Saginaw man, collect the money, and then tried to drive off with the car.
Police say the car actually belonged to Roland and Valerie Krissman, who were found murdered in their Junction City, Kansas home that same week.
Kansas authorities picked up Pierce and Peters from the Saginaw County Jail. They have been arraigned on several charges, including murder, in Kansas.
Pierce and Peters lived for a time in Ogemaw County.