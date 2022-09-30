U.S. Border Patrol agents seize 500,000 doses of fentanyl entering Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A K-9 team from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Detroit seized a suspicious package containing 500,000 fatal doses of illegal fentanyl last week.
A cargo shipping facility in Metro Detroit alerted federal authorities about the package on Sept. 23. A K-9 sniffed the package and alerted the presence of narcotics, according to U.S. Border Patrol agents.
When investigators opened the package, they found a bundle of white powder wrapped in several layers of plastic cling wrap. Testing revealed the package contained about 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid drug.
Authorities say the bundle contained enough fentanyl to kill nearly 500,000 people.
“Hard narcotics are a significant threat to our national security. Detroit Sector agents do all they can to stop this poison from entering our communities,” said U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley.
Border Patrol agents turned over the fentanyl package to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which will further investigate the source and intended destination of the drug.