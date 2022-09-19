U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week.
The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
The U.S. Marshals office in Detroit says the young child from Saginaw was abducted in April by their father, who does not have legal custody. Investigators later determined that the father also illegally took three other children he has with another woman in September 2021.
The father, who works as a long-haul trucker, is named in a felony arrest warrant for parental kidnapping from Saginaw County. Authorities did not say when he would be extradited back to Michigan to face charges.
No criminal charges were announced Monday in the investigation into the three other children, who also were kidnapped.
The U.S. Marshals Service was in contact with Michigan State Police to arrange for the children to enter protective custody so they can be reunited with family.