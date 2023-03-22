Up to $10,000 reward offered in deadly Oakland County hit-and-run

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run case in Oakland County has increased to $10,000.
Police continue looking for leads a month after the crash that caused the death of 31-year-old Thomas Schleicher of Lake Orion on Feb. 21.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the suspect vehicle was driving north on M-24 near Waldon Road around 7:45 a.m., when it veered into the median. The unknown vehicle hit a road sign and sent it flying.
The sign crashed through the windshield of Schleicher's Volkswagen Passat, which was traveling south on M-24. Schleicher then went off the road and crashed into a tree.
Schleicher died from his injuries on March 1.
"We really need the public's help with this case," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "The individual that caused the death of Thomas fled the scene after striking the sign that killed him. If anyone was in the area, saw anything or has knowledge, please help us find that person and receive a substantial reward."
The sheriff's office continues looking for the northbound vehicle that hit the sign. Investigators believe a silver or gray 2013 to 2015 Kia Optima may have been the vehicle involved in the crash.
The Optima likely would have damage to its front end and possibly a crease in the hood. Investigators have no information about the suspect driver.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver. Anyone who may have seen the crash, the vehicle or knows the driver should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.