UPDATE: Six new charges brought against the Flushing-area man accused of murder

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flushing-area man whose charges were dropped against him Monday is facing six new charges for the death of his wife and dog, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's office.

Jeramie Lee Edenburn, 44, is now being charged with:

Homicide - Felony Murder

Torture

First-degree criminal sexual conduct

First-degree criminal sexual conduct

First-degree killing/torturing of animals

Concealing the death of an individual

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the first-degree murder charge from June 24 was the original charge pending the results of an autopsy. Leyton adds that the autopsy report was delivered last Thursday afternoon. The prosecutor tried to get an adjournment of the scheduled preliminary examination that was set for Sept. 11, but the defense objected and moved the court to continue with Monday's hearing.

Court records show that charges were dropped on Monday because of "nolle prosequi," or a voluntary dismissal of charges by the prosecution.

Leyton says that the evidence from the autopsy supports the prosecution's position that Edenburn allegedly raped his wife, tortured her, and stabbed her and her dog to death with a kitchen knife.

“In light of the defense position to not stipulate to an adjournment based on new evidence, we were forced to dismiss the original homicide warrant and reissue with the new charges added, which we feel is supported by the evidence now in our possession,” said Prosecutor Leyton. “We realized from the beginning that there was more to this case and communicated as much to the defense, but we could not add these additional charges until we had the necessary probable cause evidence supported by the autopsy.”

Edenburn was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Edenburn, in June.

Edeburn will be arraigned in the 67th District Court on the new charges.