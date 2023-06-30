Utah resident arrested 12 years after woman's murder in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old living in Utah is in custody Friday and awaiting extradition to Lapeer, where he will face charges in connection with a woman's murder in 2011.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office filed charges of first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearms against the suspect. He is accused of taking part in the 2011 murder of Andrea Eilber.
ABC12 News is not identifying the suspect because he has not appeared in court for arraignment on the charges.
Eilber was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at the home of a relative in Lapeer. Investigators collected DNA evidence at the scene, which didn't conclusively point to the 42-year-old as a suspect 12 years ago.
Authorities took a renewed look at the case in 2022 and evidence led investigators back to the 42-year-old, who had moved to Utah by then, according to the attorney general's office.
Michigan State Police questioned the suspect in 2022 and he left his home soon after.
The attorney general's office says the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in a mountainous region of Northwest Montana located the suspect on Wednesday and brought him to jail. He remained in custody there on Friday while awaiting extradition.
Police had not determined by Friday when the suspect will be brought back to Mid-Michigan and face a judge for arraignment. He could face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of either murder charge.