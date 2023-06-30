 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Utah resident arrested 12 years after woman's murder in Lapeer

Andrea Eilber died in a 2011 shooting at a relative's residence in Lapeer.

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old living in Utah is in custody Friday and awaiting extradition to Lapeer, where he will face charges in connection with a woman's murder in 2011.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office filed charges of first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearms against the suspect. He is accused of taking part in the 2011 murder of Andrea Eilber.

ABC12 News is not identifying the suspect because he has not appeared in court for arraignment on the charges.

Eilber was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at the home of a relative in Lapeer. Investigators collected DNA evidence at the scene, which didn't conclusively point to the 42-year-old as a suspect 12 years ago.

Authorities took a renewed look at the case in 2022 and evidence led investigators back to the 42-year-old, who had moved to Utah by then, according to the attorney general's office.

Michigan State Police questioned the suspect in 2022 and he left his home soon after.

The attorney general's office says the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in a mountainous region of Northwest Montana located the suspect on Wednesday and brought him to jail. He remained in custody there on Friday while awaiting extradition.

Police had not determined by Friday when the suspect will be brought back to Mid-Michigan and face a judge for arraignment. He could face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of either murder charge.

