Vandals cause significant damage at Hamady Middle & High School

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Staff members will have a huge mess to clean up before classes begin at Hamady Middle & High School this month.
Vandals broke into the building over the weekend and caused a significant amount of damage throughout building. Hamady Middle & High School Principal Dionna Ross said administrators learned of the damage on Sunday.
From the outside, several windows were broken and debris could be seen strewn across the floors in hallways. Westwood Heights School District administrators would not allow the public inside Monday while police continued their investigation.
Videos from inside the school showed overturned furniture, broken shelves, smashed display cases, books and papers covering the floors, used fire extinguishers and broken vending machines.
Ross said some items are missing from the school, as well.
"It was vandalism and cases of theft too," she said.
The vandals may have gained access to the school through the exterior greenhouse, which had several panes of glass missing Monday morning.
Ross said very few classrooms sustained damage, so most of the mess was in hallways and offices.
The Mt. Morris Township Police Department was collecting evidence inside the school Monday, including fingerprints and surveillance images. Ross said several cameras inside the school captured photos of the suspects.
Administrators did not provide a description of the suspects or any surveillance images Monday morning.
"I have a lot of faith in the the Mt. Morris Township Police Department that they are going to find the perpetrators," Ross said.
She said Hamady custodians already finished their normal summer maintenance routine, such as refinishing floors. She was not sure how much of that must be redone before school starts.
Teachers are scheduled to return on Aug. 21 for in-service and classes are scheduled to begin on Sept. 5.
Ross said the district's custodial staff was starting to clean up some of the mess Monday with help from property restoration crews. Several community members also have reached out to offer assistance with cleanup.