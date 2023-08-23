Vandals damage sacred symbols in Holy Family Catholic Church

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a break-in and vandalism reported inside Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Blanc on Wednesday morning.
Lt. Bryan Byarski of the Grand Blanc City Police Department said the vandals were caught on camera and investigators were working with church officials to identify the suspects.
He believes the break-in was a crime of opportunity, as the suspects wandered around the church and checked doors. They found an unlocked door and got inside, where they caused a significant amount of damage.
The vandals broke at least one crucifix in the church. Father Joe Krupp, who is the church's lead pastor, said other sacred and non-sacred objects in the church have been destroyed, but the suspects didn't get into the school.
"None of the damage was permanent or makes it so we can't live our mission," Krupp wrote on Facebook.
A motive for the break-in and vandalism were not known Wednesday morning. But Krupp noted that Catholic churches are facing increased rates of vandalism and desecration in recent years.
Krupp said the sacred objects damaged overnight will be buried and replaced. He called on his congregation to pray for the suspects and offer forgiveness.
"Whatever their motives, if they even had any, these people are our patients, not our enemies and it is our duty as lovers of Jesus to act like Jesus did," Krupp wrote. "To be clear, I must remind us all that this is not an option Jesus offers us, this is a command He gives us."