Vassar man facing 31 charges after child pornography investigation

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - A man from Vassar is facing 31 charges after an child pornography investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Police say 20-year-old Quintin Pierre Smith was on probation through the Michigan Department of Corrections in Tuscola County. Probation agents allegedly found evidence of child sexually abusive material and turned it over to police for further investigation.
Michigan State Police seized several digital devices from Smith's residence during the investigation. He was arraigned in Tuscola County District Court this week on the following charges:
- Two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
- Eight counts of child sexually abusive activity.
- 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
- Two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
- One count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.
- Eight counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.