Vassar murder suspect held on $5 million bond

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Vassar Township residence last week appeared in court for arraignment Saturday.

The Tuscola County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Jeffery Stephen Evans of Columbiaville remained in jail on $5 million bond after the hearing.

Evans faces nine charges, including open murder, for the shooting death of 41-year-old Shawn Andy Maxwell of Redford around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 4000 block of Kirk Road in Vassar Township.

Evans faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if he is convicted of murder.

Michigan State Police say Maxwell and Evans got into an argument at the residence on Kirk Road on Wednesday night, which ended with gunfire. Police found Maxwell dead of his injuries when they arrived on the scene.

Evans fled the scene after the shooting, which led to an overnight search involving a Michigan State Police helicopter and K-9 teams into Thursday morning.

The Vassar Police Department located Evans on Thursday evening, took him into custody and turned him over to investigators with the Michigan State Police Caro Post.