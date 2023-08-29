Vassar police officer involved in shooting while responding to crash

VASSAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar police officer responding to a crash late Monday was involved in a shooting with the driver involved.
Michigan State Police say an officer from the Vassar Police Department responded to a 911 call about the crash around 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Scotch Road near Rupprecht Road in Vassar Township.
A 30-year-old man from Vassar, who was alone in the crashed vehicle, allegedly failed to comply with the police officer's orders, pulled out a gun and threatened the officer.
Investigators say the officer fired at the driver and hit him at least once. The 30-year-old was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Michigan State Police did not say whether the officer sustained any injuries during the incident. The officer, who was not identified Tuesday morning, was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for police shootings.
The Michigan State Police Third District Special Investigative Section is leading the investigation into the officer's actions. When complete, reports will be forwarded to the Tuscola County Prosecutor's Office for a review of potential criminal charges.