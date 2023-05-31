 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Vehicle pursuit ends with foot chase through Clio school playground, park

  • Updated
  • 0
Clio Police Department

Clio Police Department

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A vehicle chase from Saginaw County ended with a foot chase through the playground outside a Clio school and the neighboring city park.

The Clio Police Department said authorities began chasing a stolen pickup truck in Saginaw County. The chase headed south and reached the Clio area round 9:25 a.m.

The suspect drove south to the area of Mill and Smith streets, made a U-turn and then drove north on Mill Street at a high rate of speed. Both front tires on the truck blew when the driver turned onto Rogers Lodge Drive, bringing the truck to a stop.

The suspect then took off running on foot through the playground of Clio Early Elementary School, jumped a fence and ran through Clio City Park. Michigan State Police captured the suspect in the park.

Clio Early Elementary School and Carter Middle School were locked down briefly during the chase.

Clio police found a loaded pistol in the pickup truck. Authorities retraced the foot chase route, but they did not find any other weapons or dangerous items.

