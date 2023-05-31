Vehicle pursuit ends with foot chase through Clio school playground, park

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A vehicle chase from Saginaw County ended with a foot chase through the playground outside a Clio school and the neighboring city park.
The Clio Police Department said authorities began chasing a stolen pickup truck in Saginaw County. The chase headed south and reached the Clio area round 9:25 a.m.
The suspect drove south to the area of Mill and Smith streets, made a U-turn and then drove north on Mill Street at a high rate of speed. Both front tires on the truck blew when the driver turned onto Rogers Lodge Drive, bringing the truck to a stop.
The suspect then took off running on foot through the playground of Clio Early Elementary School, jumped a fence and ran through Clio City Park. Michigan State Police captured the suspect in the park.
Clio Early Elementary School and Carter Middle School were locked down briefly during the chase.
Clio police found a loaded pistol in the pickup truck. Authorities retraced the foot chase route, but they did not find any other weapons or dangerous items.