Victim of 'Michigan Monster' describes days of captivity, sex assault

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The victim of a man who the Genesee County sheriff calls the "Michigan Monster" is sharing her story of being held captive and raped repeatedly over multiple days.

For her safety, ABC 12 is not using her real name -- instead calling her "Marie." Her story is haunting, heartbreaking and hard to share, but she is finding the courage to do so in the hopes it will help others.

"I don’t want anyone else to feel the way I felt, so alone," said Marie. "I was tied to a bed with rope and chained with handcuffs."

Marie said the encounter started innocent enough. She knew one of the men, Alex Schmidt, and he offered her a meal and hot shower after an argument with her boyfriend.

Little did she know that an act of kindness would send into motion a lifetime of haunting memories.

"I was at the house, took a shower and ate some food," said Marie. "I said, I would like to go home now and they told me I wasn’t allowed to go home, I was to stay there."

When she tried to leave, she discovered she was trapped inside the small tan house on Flint’s east side.

"I was terrified and I started begging, pleading with them, let me go," said Marie.

For more than a week, she endured relentless trauma. Her captors kept Marie in a drug and alcohol induced state, but she remembers moments of the darkness.

"There were a lot of men, they were assaulting me. They wouldn’t let me eat or drink anything other than vodka," said Marie.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Marie hopes her story will help others.

"I am always going to be worried about tomorrow, but I am a survivor. Nobody is going to be able to take that from me," she said.

The GHOST team arrested 36-year-old Michael Barajas on seven felony charges from Marie's case, including human trafficking, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

When he was arrested, investigators discovered Barajas shaved his teeth into points.

After Marie came forward to investigators and police shared her story, a second alleged victim of Barajas reported a separate case of sexual assault. Prosecutors filed 20 additional charges against Barajas for that case.

Charges filed in the second case include 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carry a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Barajas remained in custody Friday the Genesee County Jail while awaiting preliminary hearings on Feb. 1 for Marie's case and Feb. 2 for the second victim's case.