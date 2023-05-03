Victim of shooting outside International Academy of Flint improving

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The woman shot and critically injured outside the International Academy of Flint on Monday is improving.

Michigan State Police say the 30-year-old mother, who was shot in the after-school pickup line around 3:30 p.m., was upgraded to good condition on Wednesday.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the victim got into an argument with a 27-year-old mother of students at the school. The victim was standing outside the suspect's vehicle in the school parking lot when the incident escalated into gunfire.

The victim got back into her vehicle and drove a short distance north of the school on Saginaw Street, where she waited for an ambulance. The ambulance rushed her to an area hospital.

Michigan State Police say the victim later was airlifted to a trauma center, where she was listed in critical condition Monday evening. She remained critical until doctors upgraded her condition to good on Wednesday.

Police detained the suspect at the scene for questioning. Investigators have not identified the suspect or announced any criminal charges for the shooting as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities will continue to investigate the incident.