Wayne County man charged in murder of Grand Blanc teen Jacob Hills

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 23-year-old man from Westland is facing several charges for the murder of Grand Blanc High School graduate Jacob Hills.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced seven charges were filed against the suspect, including first-degree murder and felony murder. His name is not being released because he hasn't been arraigned in court.

Police say Hills, 18, was with the suspect at a party in Metro Detroit on the evening of July 24 and Hills had an AR-15 rifle with him. They left together and went to a residence in the 22330 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Hills and and the suspect went into the basement, where the suspect allegedly shot Hills several times and left his body.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department went to a hookah lounge on North Telegraph Road around 3:10 p.m. July 24, where they found Hills' car parked alone in the parking lot with nobody around.

Around 1:10 a.m. on July 25, Detroit police went to the Warren Avenue residence, where they discovered Hills dead from several gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the suspect killed Hills and then stole his car and the AR-15 rifle. The suspect allegedly dumped Hills' car outside the hookah lounge and fled the area.

The Detroit Police Department arrested Sanders on Tuesday and he is scheduled to appear in a Wayne County courtroom on Friday for arraignment on the following charges:

One count of first-degree murder.

One count of felony murder.

One count of larceny.

One count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Three counts of having a firearm while committing a felony.

“We try to never rush to judgment on cases because the facts are sometimes not as they initially appear or as reported," Worthy said. "After thoroughly reviewing the DPD investigation and the timeline of events, we believe that we can prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt in court.”

Hills graduated from Grand Blanc High School in May with the class of 2022.