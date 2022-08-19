White supremacist leader from Tuscola County sent to prison

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The self-proclaimed leader of white supremacist group "The Base" from Tuscola County will spend four to 20 years in prison.

A Washtenaw County judge re-sentenced Justen Watkins for his role in intimidating a family from Dexter in December 2019, along with a charge of gang membership.

Watkins received a separate two-year prison sentence in Tuscola County last May after he made a plea to charges of conspiring to train for a civil disorder.

Investigators say Watkins and two other men in The Base entered two vacant state properties in Caro in 2020 to assess whether they could be used for training.