Whittemore man pleads guilty after cell phone store threats

WHITTEMORE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 76-year-old Whittemore man accused of placing pipe bombs outside two phone stores in northern Michigan has plead guilty in district court.
Reports about John Allen have circulated since the alleged threats were sent to Verizon and AT&T stores in Cheboygan and Sault Sainte Marie last summer.
He's been charged with extortion and attempted destruction of buildings which could send him to federal prison for as much as 20 years.
Federal court records show Allen was motivated to plant bombs at various cell towers because he was angry that the companies broadcast pornography, cursing and "immoral content."