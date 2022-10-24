William Putman back in jail, son arrested on contempt charge

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A reality TV show star was back in jail for a time Monday after he was allowed to leave the Tuscola County Jail for medical treatment.
One of his sons also is joining him behind bars.
William Putman of "Meet the Putmans" fame was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of assault. A short time later, Putman was taken to a hospital for a medical condition.
On Monday, a Tuscola County judge ruled Putman should be returned to jail. Also at the hearing, the judge ordered Putman's son Brandon to be held on a contempt of court charge.
Late Monday, another hearing was held and the elder Putman was allowed to leave the jail again for a medical condition. But Brandon Putman is still being held on the contempt charge.