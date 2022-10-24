 Skip to main content
William Putman released from jail again for medical care, son sentenced to ten days in jail

  Updated
  • 0

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A reality TV show star was back in jail for a brief time Monday after he was allowed to leave the Tuscola County Jail for medical treatment.

One of his sons is now in the Tuscola County Jail, sentenced to serve time behind bars for contempt of court.

William Putman of "Meet the Putmans" fame was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of assault. A short time later, Putman was taken to a hospital for a medical condition.

On Monday, a Tuscola County judge ruled Putman should be returned to jail. Also at the hearing, the judge ordered Putman's son Brandon to be held on a contempt of court charge.

Late Monday, the elder Putman was allowed to leave the jail again for a medical condition. 

This morning, Brandon Putman was sentenced to ten days in jail for the contempt of court charge.

