Witness protection program moves forward with Flint police, prosecutors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department has another tool to help fight crime.

City leaders gave the green light to spend federal dollars on a witness protection program. It's a program law enforcement officials say is long overdue.

"This will allow us to pursue criminal matters in a way that we have not been able to before," said Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

Flint's witness protection program is one of the first of its kind in Michigan with a goal of getting more people to come forward to help solve crimes and close cases.

Booth said Flint police detectives are investigating 500 to 1,000 open cases at a time. Those are in addition to the daily calls that come in, which keep officers busy every day.

But solving many of those cases can sometimes be difficult when people who have vital information are afraid to speak up.

"We think that this opportunity will help that and give people the comfort needed to come forward and provide information," Booth said.

Authorities have been talking about a witness protection program for Flint over several years, but they received approval from the Flint City Council to fund the program earlier this year.

The city is using $300,000 from its share of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the program.

"It encourages them to come to court. It encourages them to participate in the criminal justice world," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

He is one of the lead voices asking for a witness protection program in Flint.

"We really needed here because so many people don't want to come to court," Leyton said. "They don't want to testify for a variety of reasons, but chief among them is many folks aren't just scared to testify because they think there might be some repercussions to participating in the system."

Not everyone can request to be part of the program. Flint police and Genesee County prosecutors will decide who can receive assistance based on the type of case and information.

"It's those more violent crime cases we are targeting -- homicides and violent crimes where assaults take place," Booth said. "That we're looking at those are usually the cases where people are less likely to come forward and provide us with information."

Leyton said the witness protection money can be used to arrange alternative housing for people admitted into the program -- at least temporarily.

Flint City Council documents say the program is expected to run for at least two years or until the $300,000 in funding are exhausted.