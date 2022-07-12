Woman accused in husband's death returned to US from Italy

This photo provided by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office shows Beverly McCallum, who is accused in the 2002 fatal bludgeoning of her husband in Michigan, and has been ordered held on a $10 million bond following her return to the U.S. from Italy. McCallum was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body, the Eaton County sheriff's office said Monday July 11, 2022. McCallum had been in custody in Rome since February 2020. (Eaton County Sheriff's Office via AP)