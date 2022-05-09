Woman accused of killing boyfriend and brother found dead in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for a woman accused of killing her live-in boyfriend and brother at an apartment complex in northern Oakland County is over.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the body of 22-year-old Ruby Taverner in a wooded area Monday morning. She apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Taverner was accused in the shooting deaths of 26-year-old Ray Muscat and 22-year-old Bishop Taverner or Oxford. Police say she left the shooting scene on foot and investigators found her vehicle parked at the scene.
"This tragic situation has now been brought to a close, and our investigators will now pivot to see if we can answer the question on everyone’s mind – why," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the Independence Square Apartments on Dixie Highway in Independence Township, which is near the city of Clarkston.
A woman awoke to sounds she believed were three gunshots. Police found Bishop Taverner dead of a single gunshot in the living room of an apartment while Muscat was found dead in a bedroom.
Investigators have not released information about a motive for the shootings.