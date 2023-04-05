Woman accused of passing counterfeit cash at Genesee County gas stations

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Argentine Township police are looking for a woman accused of passing counterfeit cash at gas stations across Genesee County.
Investigators say the woman has used fake $100 bills at several Speedway locations. The sophisticated counterfeit cash will pass an ink test and appear real, according to the Argentine Township Police Department.
Authorities released surveillance photos from the gas stations showing the woman who allegedly paid with counterfeit bills.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has received a fake $100 bill recently should call Argentine Township police at 810-735-5317.