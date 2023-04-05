Woman accused of passing counterfeit cash at Genesee County gas stations

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan... Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&