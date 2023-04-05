 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman accused of passing counterfeit cash at Genesee County gas stations

  • Updated
  • 0

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Argentine Township police are looking for a woman accused of passing counterfeit cash at gas stations across Genesee County.

Investigators say the woman has used fake $100 bills at several Speedway locations. The sophisticated counterfeit cash will pass an ink test and appear real, according to the Argentine Township Police Department.

Authorities released surveillance photos from the gas stations showing the woman who allegedly paid with counterfeit bills.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has received a fake $100 bill recently should call Argentine Township police at 810-735-5317.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you