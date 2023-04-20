Woman arrested after fetus found on Flint sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 26-year-old woman after they located a fetus on a sidewalk in Flint.
The Flint Police Department says the fetus was spotted around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday along the 1800 block of South Dort Highway. Investigators did not identify the gender or how far along the fetus was in gestation.
Police say their investigation led to a 26-year-old woman, who was arrested on undisclosed charges. The woman was not identified Thursday morning because she had not appeared in court for arraignment.
Anyone with information about the situation should call Flint police at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.