Woman charged with child abuse after 7-year-old boy shoots himself

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County woman has been charged with child abuse after a 7-year-old shot himself in the head with a gun that belonged to the woman.

Police say 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane was arraigned on a charge of second-degree child abuse, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators say Lane was at the Bavarian Village Apartments in Bridgeport Township just after midnight Monday morning. The 7-year-old boy somehow got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the head.

He was listed in critical condition at the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Lane lives at the apartment complex with the boy's mother. She was arrested after the incident on an outstanding warrant before prosecutors filed the child abuse charge against her.

Lane remained in custody Wednesday at the Saginaw County Jail on a $10,000 cash surety bond.