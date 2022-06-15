 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman charged with murder in December deadly crash on Dort Highway

  • Updated
  • 0
2 dead, 4 injured after car hits Consumers Energy truck

Two men died and four other people were injured after a Dodge Charger crashed into Consumers Energy dump truck on Dort Highway in Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is facing 16 charges, including murder, for allegedly causing a deadly crash into the back of a Consumers Energy truck on Dort Highway last December.

Prosecutors accuse Catina Youngblood of driving a Dodge Charger while intoxicated at a high rate of speed into the back of the dump truck on Dort Highway near Kent Street, which is just south of Lapeer Road, on Dec. 13.

The crash killed 39-year-old Ricky Levon Nelson and 28-year-old Harvey Dominique Wagner. Two children in the Dodge were hospitalized in critical condition after the crash.

Youngblood, who also suffered serious injuries in the crash, is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of second-degree murder.
  • Two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle.
  • Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.
  • Two counts of reckless driving causing death.
  • Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injuries.
  • Two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license causing death.
  • Two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license causing serious injuries.
  • Two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

Youngblood faces up to life in prison if she is convicted of the second-degree murder charges. She remained in jail after arraignment on $800,000 bond.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you