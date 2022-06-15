Woman charged with murder in December deadly crash on Dort Highway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is facing 16 charges, including murder, for allegedly causing a deadly crash into the back of a Consumers Energy truck on Dort Highway last December.

Prosecutors accuse Catina Youngblood of driving a Dodge Charger while intoxicated at a high rate of speed into the back of the dump truck on Dort Highway near Kent Street, which is just south of Lapeer Road, on Dec. 13.

The crash killed 39-year-old Ricky Levon Nelson and 28-year-old Harvey Dominique Wagner. Two children in the Dodge were hospitalized in critical condition after the crash.

Youngblood, who also suffered serious injuries in the crash, is facing the following charges:

Two counts of second-degree murder.

Two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle.

Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Two counts of reckless driving causing death.

Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injuries.

Two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license causing death.

Two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license causing serious injuries.

Two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

Youngblood faces up to life in prison if she is convicted of the second-degree murder charges. She remained in jail after arraignment on $800,000 bond.