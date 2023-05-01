Woman critically injured in shooting at Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is in critical condition and another was in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of International Academy of Flint.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the two parents got into an argument around 3:30 p.m. during student pickup at the school on Saginaw Street on Monday afternoon.
He said the victim was standing outside the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. The victim then got back into her own vehicle and drove off northbound on Saginaw Street.
The victim later was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition Monday evening.
Police detained the suspect, who was not identified, and brought her to the Flint Police Department for questioning. No criminal charges were filed against her Monday evening while the investigation continued.
