Woman dies after shooting at Mt. Morris apartments; two suspects caught

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene tape

Crime scene tape

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A man and woman were in custody after a deadly shooting at a Mt. Morris apartment complex Wednesday evening.

The Mt. Morris City Police Department responded to an apartment in the 11000 block of Harvard Court around 6:50 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

An ambulance rushed the victim to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. 

Police arrested male and female suspects in connection with the shooting and they say no other suspects remain at large. Their identities had not been released because they had not been arraigned as of Thursday afternoon.

Both suspects remained custody at the Genesee County Jail on Thursday.

The male suspect is facing 20 felony charges, including first-degree murder and a fourth habitual offender notice. Either of those charges could result in a life-without-parole prison sentence.

The female suspect is facing four charges, including tampering with evidence and acting as an accessory after a felony.

Investigators did not release any information about a possible motive for the shooting or say whether the suspects knew the victim. Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 810-686-4400.

