Woman in critical condition after stabbing at Ithaca Public Schools ball fields

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - A 52-year-old woman was listed in critical condition after a stabbing at the Ithaca Public Schools baseball and softball diamonds on Tuesday evening.
Police say the victim from Perrinton suffered stab wounds to her neck and legs around 6:45 p.m. She was rushed to MyMichigan Health Gratiot hospital and airlifted to a Midland hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says the stabbing was not related to baseball and softball games that were in progress at the time.
"I want to stress that this incident had nothing to do with the ball games that were being played at that time and the argument was unrelated to the activities that were taking place at the ballfields," said Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris.
Investigators say the 31-year-old female suspect from Ithaca and the victim knew each other. Police say an argument erupted at the ball diamonds between the women, which escalated into physical violence and the stabbing.
The suspect, who was not identified Thursday, remained on the scene when police arrived. She was taken to MyMichigan Health Gratiot hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the fight and later brought to the Gratiot County Jail.
The 31-year-old remained in custody Thursday on a preliminary charge of carrying a concealed weapon while the sheriff's office completed its investigation. More charges are possible when prosecutors receive the case.