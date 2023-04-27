Woman sent from Arizona to face charges in 2020 Bay County murder

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A second person has now been arraigned in a Bay County homicide case, but questions remain regarding a motive.
A woman who had been in an Arizona prison is now in the Bay County Jail, facing several charges including open murder. She is accused of killing Heidi Dowd and burning her body in August of 2020.
The sister-in-law of Heidi Dowd says she is familiar with the name of the female suspect, which is Britany Letourneau, who was in an Arizona prison for a time under the name of Marcia Fordyce.
"It's shocking. We didn't know what was going to happen in the case," said Teagan May Hensley, who was Dowd's sister-in-law.
Nearly three years ago, the body of 36-year-old Dowd was found behind a building in rural northern Bay County. She had been shot and her body was burned.
An arrest warrant was issued for 43-year-old Letourneau this past December. She completed her sentence in Arizona, so Bay County spent more than $3,000 to transport Letourneau back to Bay City.
She has been arraigned on four charges, including open murder. Court papers indicate Letourneau was living in Bay City when Dowd was killed.
"It's a lot of pain, a lot of questions," Hensley said. "With us not knowing who did this, we were looking over our shoulders, we didn't know if these people would ever come after our whole family."
Investigators also charged 45-year-old Aaron Wyse with removing, mutilating or disinterring a dead body. He's already in prison for unrelated weapons and drug convictions in Otsego County.
Hensley said she does not know Wyse, but she is familiar with Letourneau's name even though they never met. The question remains as to why Dowd was murdered.
"No, we have not been told a thing," says Hensley when asked if investigators have discussed a possible motive for the killing.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said he does not want to release more information about the case at this time.
"Somebody needs to pay for these crimes at hand. They were horrific," Hensley said.
The Bay County judge who presided over Letourneau's arraignment said the suspect has 14 aliases in all. Letourneau remains in the Bay County Jail on $1 million bond while awaiting further court proceedings.