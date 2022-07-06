Woman shot during argument in Montrose apartment, man arrested hours later

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument at a Montrose apartment complex late Tuesday.
Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting on Wednesday morning.
Montrose Township Police Chief Jamie Cochran said officers responded to a domestic dispute with weapons involved around 10:40 p.m. in the Beech Trail Apartments on Coke Drive.
Police say the suspect fired several gunshots when officers arrived in the complex. One of the bullets hit the woman, who was not identified.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and released by Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect, who also was not identified, fled into a wooded area behind the apartment after the shooting, according to investigators. Montrose police searched for him overnight with help from Michigan State Police.
Authorities later arrested the suspect in Flushing around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police plan to talk about the incident with the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide what charges to file.