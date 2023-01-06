Criminal cases continue for Mid-Michigan men charged in January 6 riot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday marks two years since the Janaury 6 riot, when a far-right mob breached the U.S. capitol building in the hopes of overturning the 2020 election.
Since that day, Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 20 Michiganders in relation to the attack on the Capitol, including two from Genesee County.
Justin Jersey of Flint was arrested in December 2021 for stealing a Metropolitan police officer's baton and turning it on other officers.
Internet sleuths used the tattoo on his middle finger to identify and report him to the FBI.
In September, he pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and inflicting bodily injury.
He faces sentencing in February.
Matthew Krol of Linden, meanwhile, was indicted for assaulting capitol officers and trespassing on restricted property.
Body camera video shows him shoving an officer and taking the baton from their hands.
Court records show he had connections in Michigan's militias.
He was also present at several anti-lockdown protests at the state capitol building in 2020.
Krol's case remains in pre-trial.
But even as court cases continue, there's still no unified view of that day.
Most Americans watched the same footage as events unfolded, but political scientist Paul Rozycki said what Americans actually *saw* in that footage remains split.
"Democrats and those who oppose Trump generally see it as an insurrection. The hardcore Republicans and Trump supporters see it as a riot that was overblown by the Democrats," explained Rozycki.
A summer poll by Monmouth University showed that the Select Committee hearings barely changed the nation's views on January 6.
But Rozycki thinks their mission wasn't entirely to convince Americans, but to set the story for the historical record.
But his biggest takeaway from that day: democracy is a fragile thing.
"We've often thought that 'well, we're the most democratic country in the world. We can never lose that.' But I think it's fair to say that on January 6 we came fairly close to losing that," said Rozycki.
ABC12 reached out to Jersey and Krol's respective attorneys. Krol's said they have no comment on his case at this time. And Jersey's didn't call back.