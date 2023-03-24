Crisis Connect will connect Saginaw residents to mental health clinicians

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - People living in Saginaw will soon be able to get important mental health help in a time of need.
It can be tough to get immediate access to a mental health professional.
"We have a lot of people that want our help and a lot of people that want help from community mental help," said Officer Casey Stadler of Saginaw Police Department.
Officer Stadler says when residents call for mental assistance, there are sometimes barriers to receiving the help they truly need.
"It's just a lot of people don't want to wait in line or they don't feel their situation is necessary where they have to go to the emergency room," he said.
"Crisis Connect" will change how police officers respond to mental health assistance calls. It's a new program provided by the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority.
The program connects police officers to mental health professionals at community mental health by telehealth or either face-to-face.
"With the brackets they gave us for our cars, if you want to come sit in our car, you can talk to someone in private, or if you want to sit within your house, we can bring the iPad in there, and they can speak with someone within their own house."
Nancy Johnson, supervisor of the crisis intervention, explained with this program, it will be a more efficient process for individuals who dial in for mental health assistance.
"To provide service to the community in a really safe way, that helps the citizen to feel safe, the officer to feel safe and the community in general to benefit from immediate access to a mental health clinician," said Johnson.
Johnson also adds this program will help better the needs of the community while they build stronger relationships with local law enforcement.
"For us it's really important to partner with law enforcement because they are really the safety net for the community and they're connecting citizens and getting citizens the help they need immediately," she said.
The small rollout of the program is set to go live on March 28th.