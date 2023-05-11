Current debt ceiling deal would mean loss of unspent ARPA funds in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Talks on Capitol Hill about raising the debt ceiling could leave the City of Flint without tens of millions in federal pandemic relief money.
The House's offer, in the form of the "Limit, Save, Grow Act," would basically take back any funds from the American Rescue Plan that are still uncommitted.
ABC12 couldn't get a hold of the city for a precise number.
But one council member estimates around a third of the city's $94.7 million ARPA fund remains at risk.
"I think there'd be such an uproar around the country for yanking the money away," said Judy Priestley, a member of the Flint City Council's ARPA committee.
She's skeptical that the "Limit, Save, Grow Act" would even clear the Senate.
But *f it does, and Biden agrees to it, Flint would lose the money it hasn't spent or allocated.
"It's over 30 million dollars unobligated," she estimated.
That estimate roughly lines up with ABC12's January report, showing the city had spent or obligated only 49 million at the time.
But why are all these dollars at risk?
"We don't want to cut defense,we don't want to cut veterans payments... The ARPA funds, because of the nominal end of the pandemic, they are vulnerable more so than most other funds," explained political scientist Paul Rozycki.
And Priestley said losing the remainder could de-rail important projects in Flint, such as infrastructure and further blight elimination.
Earlier this week, Grand Blanc Township committed the last of its ARPA funds on paper towards a fire station overhaul.
Officials told ABC12 the move was partially to protect the money in case Biden takes the deal, while leaving the ability to potentially re-assign funds later.
Priestley said Flint may consider something similar, but they're only in the early stages.
"The mayor and I had a short discussion about the possibility. But nothing about how it would be obligated," she said.
Rozycki added that in the event of a takeback, the city council would likely face most of the public blame, though the mayor and his administration would also get a bit of heat.