Custom, picturesque prosthetics helping amputees regain confidence

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who not only survived cancer but also endured a leg amputation is now spending his days helping others through similar adversity.
Nick Harrier's custom prosthetics -- which look more like works of art -- are helping amputees all over the country and beyond feel comfortable in their skin.
As we learned in this story of triumph and inspiration, often, overcoming life's challenges is all a state of mind.
"I'm lucky just to be here. I've lost so many people that aren't here anymore it's hard to be anything but grateful that I got to make it," Nick Harrier, custom prosthetic designer at Oakland Orthopedic Appliance said.
Thirteen years ago, Harrier lost his own leg after a battle with cancer but for the past eight years he's been creating custom prosthetics that look more like works of art that people want to show off.
"It can be a big motivating factor for whether someone leaves their prosthesis in the closet or wants to wear it in the community," Corey Smith, owner of Oakland Orthopedic Appliance said.
People like Jay Mitchell who had his leg amputated after complications with diabetes have benefited from the custom prosthetics.
"My doctor said we gotta cut your leg off and I said okay let's do it," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said his custom prosthetic he calls Big Green has made his new life a bit easier.
"He's like what do you want for a design, and I told him I'd like to have the color green incorporated and biomechanical and that's how I came up with Big Green.
Sometimes, Harrier creates them for free.
"That's another reason why I don't care if I get paid for it. I just want them out there. They need to be out there," Harrier said.
And to anyone facing a similar journey?
"This too shall pass. There are only two types of people that have childhood trauma as adults. Those that turn it into something positive and those that let it ruin their whole life. So, who are you going to be?," Harrier said.
