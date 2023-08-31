Customers upset with Genesee County roofer

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man was arraigned in Presque Isle County on Wednesday on 14 individual counts of contractor fraud.
Keith Green worked for Capitol Roofing Authority- a company that customers Michigan-wide say left them more damage than they started with- if the work ever started at all.
Customers from as far north as Presque Isle and as far south as Ferndale have told ABC12 they regret trusting Capitol Roofing and that they hope others can learn from their misfortune.
"A 10-year-old could have done a better job," said John Dougherty of Davison.
He hired Capitol Roofing last fall to fix up his roof.
Dougherty paid eight thousand dollars from insurance up front. But what he got was less than he hoped.
"The crew came out. They started doing everything wrong. I tried to tell them it was bad worksmanship and they didn't listen," recalled Dougherty.
And that's not just his opinion.
The Richfield Township building inspector sent him a letter saying Capitol didn't pull permits and that their work showed multiple code violations.
Another company's report includes phrases like "improper installation," "improperly-sized fasteners," and "appears DIY."
"They bent all my gutters up. They tore my fascia up. They did all kinds of damage," said John.
Other customers, like Heather Steenbergh of Ferndale, told ABC12 that work never even started.
"[They] ignored our calls and text messages. Basically just disappeared," she said.
Now, Steenbergh's looking for someone who can fix the damage she said Capitol's inspection caused.
Steenbergh told ABC12 she's down $8,000, plus a bit of her faith in others.
"Unfortunately, I've learned to be not so trusting of people," she remarked.
Dougherty, meanwhile, is out by a whopping $11,000.
That's between legal help and hiring someone to fix what Capitol broke.
"Hire a company that's been in business a long time, that has a good reputation," Dougherty advised.
ABC12 spoke with Keith Green over the phone on Thursdayafternoon.
He said there's more to this story than he can discuss right now and that he looks forward to proving his innocence.