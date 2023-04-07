Customers, workers upset with Freeland-based builder as homes unfinished, bills not paid

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Unfinished homes, unpaid bills, and plenty of questions as a mid-Michigan home builder is facing a criminal investigation.
Great Lakes Homes based in Freeland was in the process of building several homes, and then the work just stopped.
One reason the work stopped, the people building the homes weren't being paid.
The Michigan State Police estimate dozens of construction projects are under scrutiny.
"It just disgusts me that someone could do this," says Dave Walsh.
He was hoping to be in his new home in the Freeland area by now. He was paralyzed in an accident several years ago and is now retired from Consumers Energy.
"I started off wanting a new home due to accessibility needs," says Walsh.
He signed a contract with Great Lakes Homes and its owner David Dennis in October 2021. The next summer, Walsh realized something was wrong.
"I felt like I was really pushing this guy to build this house and it sat all summer. There should be crews here, they should be doing things," he says.
Walsh called the subcontractors on the project.
"I had a pit in my stomach, because they started telling me they're worried, they are not getting paid," Walsh was told.
Walsh says Dennis walked away from the project a few months ago.
He now finds himself in the same predicament with other people, their homes aren't completed, and the loans they took out with a lender have been used up, the money is pretty much gone.
Walsh and the subcontractors on these projects believe Dennis was able to convince the lender work was being completed and Dennis was able to withdraw the money.
But the subcontractors weren't paid.
"He owes a lot of people a lot of money," says Josh St. Peter.
He owns a tile company and has worked with Great Lakes Homes and Dennis for several years, but recently, the checks stopped coming.
He says Great Lakes Homes owes him about $100,000.
"No, they already told me I won't see none of it," St. Peter said when asked if he thought he would ever see that money.
It was in June 2020 when Dennis was part of a heartwarming story following the floods caused by the dam failures in mid-Michigan. A Sanford woman lost her home in the flood, but Dennis had this surprise for her.
"We are going to build you a brand-new house from the ground up at no charge at all,' Dennis told the woman.
That home was completed.
But now, ABC 12 News has learned the Michigan State Police conducted a search warrant at the offices of Great Lakes Homes last month.
David Walsh, like several other people, are now in the process of completing their homes on their own, at an added cost.
"It could be somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 when it's all said and done," says Walsh.
We tried several times to reach David Dennis, but phones calls and texts were not returned.
The Michigan State Police says it has begun what it calls a complicated fraud investigation that stretches from the Saginaw area to Houghton Lake and Traverse City.