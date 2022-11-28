Cyber Monday shopping tips to avoid scamming

Cyber criminals are at it again with holiday phishing scams.
Because of the popularity of online shopping, retailers' online Cyber Monday deals attract more and more scammers every year.
Lisa Frohnapfel, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan, says that it is estimated to see $380 million in reported losses this shopping season.
But if you plan to participate in Cyber Monday, you are not alone — Michiganders all over are spending record numbers despite inflation.
An estimated 166 million Americans planned to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation.
Which is almost 8 million more people than last year and will spend 11.2 billion dollars this Cyber Monday — an increase of more than 5% from last year.
While the deals may look good, using your credit card information and personal indicators subjects you to cybercriminals but Lisa says that specific groups are targeted more than others.
"People that are most taken by fraud or scammers online typically it's ages between 18 - 24," she said. "For the elder community, it is higher dollar amounts because they have more income that are being targeted with different types of scams such as investment scams, things like that."
Keep in mind that most scams are now coming through fake advertisements on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
So, how do you avoid cyber scams?
- Be sure to check website credibility
- Avoid directly clicking on social media advertisements
- Only use credit card option when checking out
- Be sure to read return policy
If you are a victim of cybercriminals:
- Report fraud to the BBB
- Report fraud to financial institution