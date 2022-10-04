Court corrects statements from Boyce Hydro owner after Edenville Dam disaster

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A federal judge has issued a formal correction to statements from Boyce Hydro and owner Lee Mueller after the Edenville Dam disaster.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the judge overseeing civil litigation related to the May 19, 2020, failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams issued a ruling that accepts seven statements as fact.

The statements include corrections to four assertions from Mueller and Boyce Hydro in their response to the flooding. Nessel said the four corrections establish as fact what the state says happened before the dam failures.

The corrections include:

Boyce Hydro and Mueller claimed they asked state regulators for permission in September 2019 to lower the level of Wixom Lake behind the Edenville Dam permanently. The court confirmed that request never was made.

Boyce Hydro and Mueller claimed they raised concerns about the spillway capacity at the Edenville Dam. The court says an engineer working for Boyce Hydro certified in March 2020 that the spillway was adequate.

Boyce Hydro and Muller claimed they lowered the level of Wixom Lake in November 2019 and intended to keep the water level lower permanently due to concerns about the spillway. The court noted that the water level was lowered temporarily that month due to expected winter ice buildup, but the level went back up in the spring of 2020.

Boyce Hydro and Mueller claimed they increased Wixom Lake to its normal level in the spring of 2020 only because state regulators threatened action against them despite their concerns about the spillway. The court says Mueller and Boyce increased the lake level that spring voluntarily and no safety concerns were raised with state regulators.

Nessel said these facts established by court will serve as a foundation for the state's lawsuit against Boyce Hydro and Mueller.

“This action by the Court corrects a misleading and false narrative crafted by the defendants as a propaganda campaign against the State,” said Nessel. “We know the owners of the dam, with their long history of neglect, are responsible for the dam’s failure."

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids seeks compensation for flooded property owners, fines and restoration of the massive damage caused when the dams failed.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission flagged problems with the Edenville Dam dating back to 1993, including concerns about an inadequate spillway that couldn't move enough water during a heavy rain event.

Boyce Hydro acquired the dam in 2004 and regulators say the problems were disclosed during the transaction process. FERC required upgrades and revoked the license to generate hydropower with the dam when the work wasn't completed by 2017.

The state of Michigan took over oversight of the Edenville Dam in 2018 after it ceased generating electricity. Nessel says regulators were working on determining the structure's safety compliance and facilitating a process for the Four Lakes Task Force to assume ownership in 2020.

The dam failed after parts of Mid-Michigan received drenching rainfall in mid-May 2020. The ensuing torrent of water rushed down the Tittabawassee River and overwhelmed the Sanford Dam in Midland County, causing it to fail.

About 10,000 residents were evacuated and dozens of homes were destroyed by flooding that week. The river reached a record crest in Midland and Saginaw Township.

Damage estimates topped $250 million. Wixom Lake remains mostly dry 2.5 years later while the Four Lakes Task Force works on plans to re-establish the dams.

The state of Michigan has earmarked $200 million toward the cost of rebuilding the dams. Property owners in the Four Lakes Task Force area will pay for the remainder through a special assessment on their property taxes.