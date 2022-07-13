Deadline Friday for flood damage victims in bankruptcy case

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday is the deadline for people who were impacted by the flooding caused by the dam failure in 2020 to make a claim in the bankruptcy case.
Boyce Hydro, the company which owned the four dams, filed for bankruptcy shortly after the March 2020 flood.
"Given the devastation out there, its going to be a small fraction of the harm that has been inflicted on people," said Scott Wolfson, trustee of the Boyce Hydro liquidating trust.
Wolfson is is reminding people who were affected by the May 2020 floods caused by the dam breach and failure to submit a claim by Friday for a portion of the money that remains in a pool of money left over from the bankruptcy case.
He said that because of duplicates, the number of claims submitted by property owners has been reduced to 3,000 and Wolfson says even those claims may have to be updated.
"These folks that filed unknown amounts on their claims and maybe at the time they didn’t know how much damage they would have, but now where we are at a point where a dollar amount has to be assigned to it," he said.
Wolfson said that Byline Bank has received the most money so far, about a million dollars. It was owed about six point one million by Boyce Hydro before the company filed for bankruptcy.
A few other creditors, mostly companies have received another million combined. To make it easier for property owners, Wolfson said they can be part of an opt-in convenience claim for 50,000 dollars.
"The only investigation that I and my team will do as to respect to the validity of the claim, is to confirm that they own or lease property in one of those communities," he said.
Three point five million dollars remains for the property owners filing claims. With 3,000 claims already, Wolfson knows people won't receive what they deserve, but he says they will get something.
"Best case scenario is I am cutting checks by the end of the year, but that remains to be seen," he said.
